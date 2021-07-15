Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

PK has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.03.

NYSE PK opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,994 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $14,420,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 428,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

