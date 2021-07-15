Parisi Gray Wealth Management Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $781.52 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $391.08 and a 1 year high of $835.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $695.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.37.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

