Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POU. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.58.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$16.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.80. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.64 and a 12 month high of C$17.50.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.1400003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$230,935.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

