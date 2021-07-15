Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Hits New 1-Year High at $236.42

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 236.42 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 214.70 ($2.81), with a volume of 88718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216.60 ($2.83).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 207.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Pao Novatek Company Profile (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

