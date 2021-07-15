Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Raised to C$50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.17.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$35.80 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$34.09 and a 12-month high of C$53.30. The company has a market cap of C$7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

