Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.58. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 1,077,943 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $127.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.