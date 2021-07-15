PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MPGPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PageGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.83.

Shares of PageGroup stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 1.02. PageGroup has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

