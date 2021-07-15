Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Position Lowered by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Pacific Premier Bancorp makes up about 4.0% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.78% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $32,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $95,595,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,101,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,219,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,962,000 after buying an additional 752,461 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,405,000 after buying an additional 573,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,212,000 after buying an additional 412,022 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

PPBI traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.16. 16,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,145. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

