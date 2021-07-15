Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Short Interest Up 833.3% in June

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBMLF remained flat at $$1.82 during trading hours on Thursday. Pacific Booker Minerals has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95.

Get Pacific Booker Minerals alerts:

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Booker Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.