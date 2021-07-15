PACCAR Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.71. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

