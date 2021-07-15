OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OZMLF. raised OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. OZ Minerals has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:OZMLF opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61. OZ Minerals has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of ParÃ¡ in the northern region of Brazil.

