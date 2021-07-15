Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Down to $100.63

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $100.63, but opened at $97.13. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $97.02, with a volume of 881 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.85.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -81.77%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.