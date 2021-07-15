Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.88.

Shares of OVV stock traded down C$1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$34.65. 158,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.44. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$9.07 and a 12-month high of C$40.98. The firm has a market cap of C$9.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

