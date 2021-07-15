Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $44.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

NYSE OVV opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ovintiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ovintiv by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 449,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,130 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

