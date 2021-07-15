Origo Reaches Market Cap of $2.27 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Origo has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origo has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Origo Profile

Origo (OGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

