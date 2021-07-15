OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Trading 14% Higher

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI)’s share price rose 14% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.84 and last traded at C$3.75. Approximately 1,050,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,477,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.29.

OGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$975.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.87.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

