OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.83. OrganiGram shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 230,202 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%.
OGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.51.
The firm has a market cap of $788.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.66.
OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.
