OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.83. OrganiGram shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 230,202 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%.

OGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 287.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 2,990,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth about $2,334,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter worth about $2,764,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in OrganiGram by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 660,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OrganiGram by 96.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 609,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $788.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.66.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

