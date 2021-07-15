Orbimed Advisors Llc Purchases 705,853 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 705,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $11,999,501.00.

JANX opened at $26.61 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

JANX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.