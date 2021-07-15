Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Releases Earnings Results

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 572.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.48. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

