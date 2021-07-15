Oppenheimer Weighs in on OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OrganiGram in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.51.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

