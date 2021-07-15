Oppenheimer Comments on Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.04.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $178.08 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $181.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

