OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Up 108.2% in June

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,000 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the June 15th total of 180,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 977,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other OpGen news, CEO Oliver Schacht purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.51. OpGen has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 120.71% and a negative net margin of 838.33%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

