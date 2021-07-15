OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) CEO Purchases $44,800.00 in Stock

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) CEO Oliver Schacht bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.47. OpGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 838.33% and a negative return on equity of 120.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in OpGen during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

