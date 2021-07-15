OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OSSIF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.44. 8,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48. OneSoft Solutions has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.69.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.