OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OSSIF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.44. 8,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48. OneSoft Solutions has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.69.
About OneSoft Solutions
