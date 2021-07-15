ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 52.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $73.54 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.25. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

OGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

