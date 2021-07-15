ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price Down 3.7%

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.11 and last traded at $36.27. Approximately 32,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,463,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

Several analysts recently commented on ON shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after buying an additional 47,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,727,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

