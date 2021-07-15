OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OMRON Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment and systems. It operates in six segments: Industrial Automation Business, Electronic Components Business, Automotive Electronic Components Business, Social Systems Business, Healthcare Business and Business Development Group and Other Businesses. OMRON provides control components and systems, electronic components for consumer appliances, telecommunications equipment, mobile telephones, amusement devices, and office automation equipment, card authorization terminals, railway infrastructure systems, solar power conditioner equipments, computer peripheral equipments, MEMS microphone chips, and LCD backlights. It provides products and services in a variety of fields including industrial automation, electronic components, automotive electronics, social systems such as ticket gate machines and traffic control and healthcare. OMRON Corporation is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. “

Shares of OMRNY stock opened at $84.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30. OMRON has a 52 week low of $65.57 and a 52 week high of $97.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMRNY. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in OMRON by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OMRON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,462,000 after acquiring an additional 78,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OMRON by 1,446.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

