Omni Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $637.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $4.06 or 0.00012784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $637.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,238 coins and its circulating supply is 562,922 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

