Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Shares of OKTA opened at $242.10 on Tuesday. Okta has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,249 shares of company stock worth $29,861,348. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

