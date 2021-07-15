Odey Holdings AG Takes $303,000 Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Odey Holdings AG acquired a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Viasat accounts for 2.7% of Odey Holdings AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 47,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSAT stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.16. 1,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,586. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,214.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

