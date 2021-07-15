Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Short Interest Update

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the June 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oconee Federal Financial stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) by 154.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oconee Federal Financial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OFED opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32. Oconee Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.24 million, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

