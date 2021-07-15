Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,816.00

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,816 ($23.73) and last traded at GBX 1,832.50 ($23.94), with a volume of 362267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,848 ($24.14).

OCDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

The company has a market cap of £13.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,935.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total value of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). Also, insider Jorn Rausing acquired 660,777 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, with a total value of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,000,015 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,548,471.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

