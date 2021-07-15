NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$6.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial cut NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NUVSF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,652. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.