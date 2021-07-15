NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$3.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVA. Stifel Firstegy raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NVA stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.73. The company had a trading volume of 760,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$842.40 million and a P/E ratio of 1.38. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$4.33.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 167,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

