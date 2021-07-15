Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,164 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of SVB Financial Group worth $81,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,859 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,359 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $580.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $212.49 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $569.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

