Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 159,370 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,666,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,370 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $77,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.91.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

