Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Kellogg worth $70,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Kellogg by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 507,255 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kellogg by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after buying an additional 162,483 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K stock opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,759,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

