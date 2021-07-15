Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $72,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in WEX by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

NYSE:WEX opened at $194.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.39. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

