Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 859,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,130 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $69,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $110.01. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

