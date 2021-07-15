Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 2,260,268 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 218.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,296,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $83,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of News by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of News by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in News by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWSA stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16. News Co. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -277.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

