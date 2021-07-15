Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,487 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $82,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

EME opened at $122.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.68. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.16 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

