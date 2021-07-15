Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,260,268 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 218.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,296,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $83,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in News by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 771.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,759,000 after buying an additional 5,178,804 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,046,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. News Co. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.75 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.