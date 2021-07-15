Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Sells $412,941.60 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) insider Tyler Wall sold 11,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $412,941.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.28. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. Research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,459,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $80,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTNX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

