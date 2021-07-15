Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Insider Sells $412,941.60 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) insider Tyler Wall sold 11,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $412,941.60.
Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.28. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $40.71.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. Research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NTNX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.
