Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton Sells 2,741 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,741 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $102,376.35.

Aaron Boynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,600,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

