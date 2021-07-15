Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s share price rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.31. Approximately 1,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 422,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

NRIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at $282,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $478,451 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,036,000 after purchasing an additional 467,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,771,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

