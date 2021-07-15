Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

NUAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.57.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,746.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38. Insiders have sold 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

