NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 127,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,220,980.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

NVCR stock opened at $184.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.02. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,679.06 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

