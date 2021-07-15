NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $347,628.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,197.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,220,980.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock opened at $184.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,679.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.02. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

