Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.81

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.81 and last traded at $87.53, with a volume of 6923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,628,000 after acquiring an additional 31,995 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,457.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

