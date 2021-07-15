NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Price Down 4.9%

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.60. 75,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,391,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,681,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,768,000 after buying an additional 115,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after buying an additional 10,625,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,633,000 after buying an additional 489,908 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,844,000 after buying an additional 4,338,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

